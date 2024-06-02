Two-time champion Minjee Lee part of three-way tie for lead at Women’s US Open

Australia’s Minjee Lee, Thailand’s Wichanee Meechai and America’s Andrea Lee all hold a two-shot lead headed into the final round of the US Women’s Open.

The Australian carded an eagle, three birdies and a bogey on Saturday to join the other co-leaders on five under par.

Speaking after her round of 66, Minjee Lee said: “I tried to just keep it pretty calm, and I just tried to be patient out there.

“I feel like my game has been trending. I feel like it has been coming together for the moment I am in right now.”

Andrea Lee overcame a few early mistakes to keep herself in the hunt with a bogey-free back nine, while Meechai, the only player to manage six under par at any point during the first three rounds, gave up two strokes late to card a one under 69 for the day.

Japan’s Hinako Shibuno shot seven birdies to keep herself in the hunt on three under, while her compatriot Yuka Saso – the only other player to shoot below par through three rounds – is a shot further back.