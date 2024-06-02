Rob Cross outlasts Gerwyn Price 8-7 to win US Darts Masters in New York City

Rob Cross outlasted Gerwyn Price 8-7 in a thrilling encounter to win the US Darts Masters in New York City on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Englishman did not hold a lead at any stage of the final until the decisive leg.

Price, who eclipsed teenage sensation Luke Littler 7-6 in the semi-final at Madison Square Garden, started out strong in the final as he quickly opened up a 2-0 lead.

Cross finally got on the board in the third leg as both men began to trade triple 20s on the regular.

After Cross evened the match at 2-2, Price again put his nose in front with a dominant showing in the fifth leg, opening up a huge lead before nailing the double top with his second dart to go ahead 3-2.

Price continued to open up two-leg leads throughout the match, but Cross refused to lie down, managing to stay in touch with the Welshman as frustration began to build for Price.

The 39-year-old missed multiple opportunities to put his opponent away as the match went on, while Price continuously came up clutch en route to clinching his fourth World Series title in front of more than 3,500 fans.

Speaking after his victory, Cross said: “It’s absolutely amazing. (I’m) just very grateful to sit here tonight with (the US Darts Masters title).

“I feel like I’ve played well all year, played well last year. For me, I don’t think I need to change anything, I need to be a little bit more disciplined.

“It’s just like a gravy train, if it keeps going, we’re all good.”

He also stressed the importance of the World Series, adding: “If you’re going to be the best in the world I think it’s very important to be here because you’re dragging (the sport) around the world.

“Darts is as big as it’s ever been. I think darts is in a great place and that’s very important, for me, for everyone.”