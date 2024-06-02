Japan’s Yuka Saso overturns three-shot deficit to win her second US Open title

Japan’s Yuka Saso overcame an early four-putt to overturn a three-shot deficit and win her second US Open title on a dramatic final day at Lancaster Country Club.

Minjee Lee, Wichanee Meechai and Andrea Lee shared the lead heading into the final round and Saso’s chances of catching them took a massive blow when she followed a birdie on the second by four-putting the sixth for a double bogey.

However, Saso steadied the ship with five straight pars before making birdies on the 12th, 13th, 15th and 16th to effectively seal victory.

A closing 68 gave the 22-year-old a winning total of four under par, three shots clear of compatriot Hinako Shibuno.

They were the only two players to finish under par as Andrea Lee struggled to a closing 75 to share third place with fellow American Ally Ewing on level par, Ewing surging through the field with a 66.

Meechai fared even worse with a closing 77 and Minjee Lee limped home in 41 for a final round of 78.



Saso is the third player in history after Se Ri Pak and In Gee Chun to make major championships their first two LPGA Tour titles.



