Aaron Jones gets USA off to perfect T20 World Cup start with win over Canada

Aaron Jones lifted the USA to its highest-ever run chase and a seven-wicket victory over Canada in the opening match of the T20 World Cup.

Half-centuries from Navneet Dhaliwal and Nicholas Kirton helped Canada set the hosts a target of 195 for victory at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday.

After the USA’s openers Steven Taylor and Monank Patel fell quickly, Jones teamed up with Andries Gous to put on a power-hitting clinic.

Jones belted 10 sixes en route to an unbeaten 94 from just 40 balls, while Gous added 65 to get the tournament co-hosts off to a perfect start.