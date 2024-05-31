French Open day six: Andrey Rublev melts down, Andy Murray and Dan Evans bow out

Hot-headed Russian Andrey Rublev lost his cool as he went down in three sets to Matteo Arnaldi, while birthday girl Iga Swiatek breezed into the fourth round and there were wins for Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Andy Murray and Dan Evans were beaten in the first round of the men’s doubles in another blow for the Britons.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day six at the French Open.

Picture of the day

Ons Jabeur with her fans during her win over Leylah Fernandez (Jean-Francois Badias)/AP

Shot of the day

Spectacular stuff from Arnaldi.

Shock of the day

Rublev’s meltdown was maybe not a surprise but the manner of his defeat was.

Match of the day

Olga Danilovic somehow recovered from a first-set bagel to beat Donna Vekic 0-6 7-5 7-6 (8) and reach her maiden grand slam fourth round.

Strop watch

Yet another Andrey Rublev tantrum (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Many happy returns

Defending champion Iga Swiatek celebrated her 23rd birthday by easing past Marie Bouzkova 6-4 6-2.

Brit watch

Andy Murray and Dan Evans’ scratch doubles partnership was shortlived after they were beaten in the first round of the French Open.

The pair joined forces in a bid to restore some British pride after the singles wipe-out. But Thiago Seyboth Wild and Sebastian Baez proved too strong, prevailing in two tie-breaks to win 7-6 (6) 7-6 (3).

And another all-British doubles pair bowed out as Katie Boulter and Heather Watson were beaten 7-5 in the deciding set by Chan Hao-ching and Veronika Kudermetova.

Fallen seeds

Leylah Fernandez bowed out (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Women: Liudmila Samsonova (17), Dayana Yastremska (30), Leylah Fernandez (31).

Men: Andrey Rublev (6), Sebastian Korda (27).

Who’s up next?