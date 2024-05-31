French Open day six: Andrey Rublev melts down, Andy Murray and Dan Evans bow out
Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz all progressed in straight sets.
Hot-headed Russian Andrey Rublev lost his cool as he went down in three sets to Matteo Arnaldi, while birthday girl Iga Swiatek breezed into the fourth round and there were wins for Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.
Andy Murray and Dan Evans were beaten in the first round of the men’s doubles in another blow for the Britons.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at day six at the French Open.
Picture of the day
Shot of the day
Spectacular stuff from Arnaldi.
Shock of the day
Rublev’s meltdown was maybe not a surprise but the manner of his defeat was.
Match of the day
Olga Danilovic somehow recovered from a first-set bagel to beat Donna Vekic 0-6 7-5 7-6 (8) and reach her maiden grand slam fourth round.
Strop watch
Many happy returns
Defending champion Iga Swiatek celebrated her 23rd birthday by easing past Marie Bouzkova 6-4 6-2.
Brit watch
Andy Murray and Dan Evans’ scratch doubles partnership was shortlived after they were beaten in the first round of the French Open.
The pair joined forces in a bid to restore some British pride after the singles wipe-out. But Thiago Seyboth Wild and Sebastian Baez proved too strong, prevailing in two tie-breaks to win 7-6 (6) 7-6 (3).
And another all-British doubles pair bowed out as Katie Boulter and Heather Watson were beaten 7-5 in the deciding set by Chan Hao-ching and Veronika Kudermetova.
Fallen seeds
Women: Liudmila Samsonova (17), Dayana Yastremska (30), Leylah Fernandez (31).
Men: Andrey Rublev (6), Sebastian Korda (27).