Andy Murray and Dan Evans beaten in French Open doubles

Andy Murray and Dan Evans’ scratch doubles partnership was shortlived after they were beaten in the first round of the French Open.

The Anglo-Scottish alliance joined forces on French soil in a bid to restore some British pride after the singles wipe-out.

But Thiago Seyboth Wild and Sebastian Baez proved too strong, prevailing in two tie-breaks to win 7-6 (6) 7-6 (3).

Murray entered the doubles to help him prepare for a crack at a third Olympic gold medal later this summer, with the tennis event also being held at Roland Garros.

Evans, meanwhile, had said he just wanted a win of any kind having lost his last seven matches.

But the duo, two of the six Britons knocked out in the singles first round, were edged out by experienced Brazilian-Argentinian pair Seyboth Wild and Baez.

Katie Boulter and Heather Watson also lost, 7-5 in a deciding set to Chan Hao-ching and Veronika Kudermetova.