Billy Vunipola to leave Saracens at end of season

England international Billy Vunipola will leave Saracens at the end of the season, the Gallagher Premiership club have announced.

The 31-year-old has spent 11 years at Sarries since joining from Wasps in 2013.

During his time with the club, he has won five Premiership titles and three European crowns – in 194 appearances – and in a statement, Vunipola described playing for Saracens as an “honour”.

He said: “It’s been a honour to represent the people and this great club, through the highs and lows I’ve enjoyed it all. I will treasure my time here for the rest of my life.”

On the international stage, the number eight has represented England 75 times, where he has won three Six Nations titles – including the Grand Slam in 2016 – and was part of the side that finished second and third respectively in the 2019 and 2023 World Cups.

Earlier this month Vunipola received a formal warning from the Rugby Football Union following his drunken arrest in Majorca in April, but was not sanctioned further by the governing body.

Speaking about his departure, Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall thanked Vunipola for his time at the club.

“To watch Billy develop into a world class number eight and a thoughtful, supportive team-mate has been a privilege for us all,” McCall said.

Vunipola has been with Saracens since 2013 (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

“He has contributed enormously to the progress we have made as a club. On the field his intuition and amazing skill set combined with his competitive spirit and physical attributes made him a force to be reckoned with.

“Off the field Billy was sensitive to the needs of the group and a fantastic mentor to many younger players.

“We thank him for all he has done and wish him, Simone and Judah every happiness and success on their new adventure.”