Marc Skinner wants to stay at Manchester United after ‘historic’ FA Cup win

Marc Skinner is keen to stay on as Manchester United manager as he saluted his “history-makers” after a 4-0 win over Tottenham in the Women’s FA Cup final clinched the club’s first major trophy.

United finished runners-up in this competition to Chelsea at Wembley last year but showed their class and experience against first-time finalists Spurs.

Ella Toone gave United a deserved half-time lead and it proved the catalyst for a one-sided second period, with Rachel Williams able to head in a second after 54 minutes against her old club before Lucia Garcia hit a brace.

Victory eases the pressure on Skinner, who guided the club to second place in the Women’s Super League last season but has endured a difficult campaign this time around with United set to finish fifth.

While Skinner’s contract is set to expire this summer, the 41-year-old is in talks over fresh terms and is confident he can mastermind future success.

Asked if he expected to carry on next season, Skinner said: “I hope so… but we’ve created history and I have got to live in that moment.

“I believe in myself fully and I am still only a baby in terms of my career. I have lots and lots to achieve in this game.

“From my perspective, I feel the club are in fantastic hands and hopefully I am here to be able to do that and push forward with them.

“I am happy with the job I am doing at Man United. If we believe we should be winning everything every second, then we’re not in the right space right now.

Manchester United celebrate after beating Tottenham at Wembley (Adam Davy/PA)

“That’s what we want to aspire to be, but to add this, it gives the experience for the players to build on.

“We’re not happy with where we will finish in the league, but to be history-makers for this fantastic club and our fans means more than relief. It is actually a really exciting moment.”

United had plenty of senior officials at Wembley, with co-owner Avram Glazer in attendance, but new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe was conspicuous by his absence.

Ratcliffe, whose Ineos group has taken control of the footballing department at Old Trafford, was at the men’s fixture against Arsenal, but sent messages of support to Skinner and the squad in the build-up to the final.

“Messages have been passed through all the time and it’s constant support,” Skinner pointed out.

“The players were messaged, I was messaged this morning and yesterday. It is constant communication.

“We had more than enough representation from our club here and I am only excited about what Sir Jim and everyone will bring to Manchester United.

“It won’t be long hopefully before we are talked about in the elite, winning… but it is exciting.

“I am really excited. I know what is coming and it is an exciting time to be a Manchester United fan.”

While it proved a humbling experience for Robert Vilahamn’s Spurs, he was proud of his squad.

Vilahamn said: “We tried to find ways in the second half but they score the two goals quite quickly and it is really hard to play 3-0 down at Wembley.

“On the other hand, we need to look at the whole FA Cup and we are actually playing at Wembley.

“Even if it is really tough now, I know we will be very proud when we finish this season and see what we have done.”