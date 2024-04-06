Carlton Morris nets late winner as Luton comeback boosts survival hopes

Luton took a huge step towards Premier League survival as Carlton Morris’s 90th-minute strike earned them a 2-1 comeback win against Bournemouth at a jubilant Kenilworth Road.

Rob Edwards saw his side end their 10-match run without a league victory in dramatic fashion, Morris arriving at the far post to turn home Cauley Woodrow’s deep cross and stun Andoni Iraola in the away dugout.

Bournemouth had been excellent in the first half against a home side that looked creatively clueless, but it took until after the interval to make their breakthrough via James Tavernier’s low shot.

Luton rallied and Jordan Clark levelled to snatch what at that stage looked like being a critical point in their fight against the drop.

Then came Morris’s late intervention, knocking the ball past a stunned Neto in the visitors’ goal to spark joyous scenes.

After an even opening, the early chances fell to Bournemouth and Tavernier, first wrapping his left foot devilishly around a free-kick and sending it crashing against Thomas Kaminski’s post, then drilling wide from the edge of the box.

They hit the woodwork for a second time when Justin Kluivert’s low shot beat Kaminski but not the post.

Jordan Clark equalised for Luton (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The Dutch winger’s next effort – cutting in off the left after being played in down the channel by Antoine Semenyo before letting fly with a high, swinging drive – cleared the crossbar by a whisker as the visitors made plain their greater technical craft.

Bournemouth had won four of their last five in contrast to Luton’s 10-game winless streak and as the half progressed, they took near total control.

The advanced three of Kluivert, Semenyo and Tavernier were finding and exploiting space with ease, whilst Edwards’ side saw their own attacking focal point Ross Barkley squeezed out.

Tahith Chong summed up Luton’s creative blind spot when, late in a desperately-poor first half, he attempted a wild volley that clobbered against the roof of the stand behind Neto’s goal.

Carlton Morris scored at the death to steal maximum points (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The situation called urgently for a response and what came next was a radically-improved Luton tempo. Three times in the first five minutes of the second period Neto was called upon to save, most impressively when Morris was denied with a fine fingertip reach.

Whatever cheer it had brought Edwards was wiped out in a flash.

Kluivert picked the ball up wide on right and, after dashing infield, laid it square to Tavernier. He calmly let the ball roll across his body before sending it flying like an arrow wide of Kaminski’s reach into the bottom corner.

Luton’s optimism might have been punctured but instead they pressed on. Morris skipped an effort along ground and against the post with Neto rooted to the spot, with Clark’s ferocious follow-up blocked, then Alfie Doughty got in down the left of the box and made the goalkeeper save.

Their equaliser with 17 minutes to go was deserved and Clark started and finished the move himself, running across the pitch from left to right, then feeding it to Reece Burke, who lost his duel.

The ball broke kindly for Clark who had gambled and continued his run and his reward was Luton’s leveller, lashed brilliantly into the corner.

A draw might have been fair result but Morris and Luton had other ideas at the death.