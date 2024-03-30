Rodrigo Muniz helps Fulham salvage point at Sheff Utd after six-goal thriller

Rodrigo Muniz’s superb stoppage-time equaliser denied Sheffield United a rare Premier League win in a six-goal thriller against Fulham at Bramall Lane.

Brazilian striker Muniz volleyed home in the third minute of added time to make it 3-3 and cap a pulsating second half which followed a tame and goalless first period.

Ben Brereton Diaz put the Blades in front and after Joao Palhinha had headed Fulham level, the Chile striker set up Oli McBurnie for the home side’s second before heading the Blades into a 3-1 lead.

But substitute Bobby Cordova-Reid reduced the deficit for Fulham with his first touch in the 86th minute and Muniz acrobatically silenced the home fans with his eighth goal in as many top-flight appearances.

The Blades, who had shipped the most goals in Premier League history after 28 matches, defended doggedly to ensure the first 45 minutes ended 0-0.

They became the first English League club to concede at least five goals in four consecutive home games in all competitions when losing 6-0 to Arsenal earlier this month.

Muniz went close to breaking the deadlock for Fulham when his sliding 38th-minute effort was pushed on to a post by Blades goalkeeper Ivo Grbic.

The Brazilian hit the woodwork again at the start of the second period as his towering header from Andreas Pereira’s deep cross bounced off the far post.

The Blades then scored the opening goal out of nowhere. Ben Osborn set McBurnie free down the left and the latter’s superb ball in across the face of goal was swept home by Brereton Diaz in the 58th minute.

The Blades’ lead lasted only four minutes as the unmarked Palhinha’s looping header from Pereira’s near-post corner drew Fulham level.

But the Blades then struck twice in as many minutes to open up a two-goal lead.

Brereton Diaz laid one on a plate for McBurnie to side-foot home from close range and the Bramall Lane roof was raised when the Chile striker headed home Gustavo Hamer’s curling cross at the far post.

A confusing VAR check immediately after the goal ruled Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno had not struck Brereton Diaz after the striker had fallen over the goal-line.

It appeared to get even better for the Blades before VAR ruled out McBurnie’s effort after Fulham had failed to clear their area as Vini Souza was ruled offside.

The Cottagers then set up a grandstand finish after Cordova-Reid fired home a low shot from the edge of the box after replacing Pereira with four minutes left.

And in the third of 14 minutes of stoppage time, Muniz launched himself at Adama Traore’s cross to smash home Fulham’s equaliser.