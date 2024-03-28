Nottingham Forest’s double European Cup winner Larry Lloyd dies aged 75

Nottingham Forest have paid tribute to double European Cup winner Larry Lloyd, who has died at the age of 75.

Lloyd, who also won the First Division title and UEFA Cup with Liverpool, was a key player in the Forest side which won the European Cup in 1979 and 1980 under manager Brian Clough.

The Bristol-born defender won four caps for England and went on to manage Wigan and Notts County following the end of his hugely-successful playing career.

In a statement on the club’s website, Forest wrote: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Larry Lloyd.

“Part of the Miracle Men, Larry was an integral player in the Forest side that memorably won back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980, making 218 appearances for the club in total.

“We send our condolences to Larry’s friends and family at this truly sad time. Rest in peace, Larry.”

Lloyd began his career with Bristol Rovers before being signed by Liverpool manager Bill Shankly for £50,000 in 1969.

Nottingham Forest’s Larry Lloyd (third left) and Ian Bowyer (third right) held the European Cup aloft as they toured Nottingham in the traditional open-top bus for their civic reception (PA Archive)

The Reds won the league and UEFA Cup double in 1973, with Lloyd remarkably playing in every game that season.

After two years at Coventry, Lloyd moved to the City Ground in a £60,000 deal and went on to form a vital centre-half partnership with Kenny Burns as Forest beat Malmo in the European Cup final in 1979.

Forest retained the trophy a year later against Kevin Keegan’s Hamburg.