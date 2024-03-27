Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz march into last eight in Miami

Second seed Jannik Sinner moved into the last eight of the Miami Open as he produced a strong showing to see off Christopher O’Connell.

The Italian came through 6-4 6-3 in windy conditions after weathering early problems. Behind 3-1 and 0-30 in the first set, he regained his composure to take five of the next six games.

Showing greater composure than his Australian opponent, Sinner broke at the first time asking in the second set and closed out the win in one hour 51 minutes.

Carlos Alcaraz hits a volley to Lorenzo Musett (Marta Lavandier/AP)

Sinner, runner-up here in 2021 and 2023 – will meet Tomas Machac. The Czech, 23, is looking for a second successive Italian scalp after beating Matteo Arnaldi 6-3 6-3 to earn his first appearance in a Masters 1000 quarter-final.

Another Italian bowed out as 23rd seed Lorenzo Musetti was brushed aside 6-3 6-3 by top seed Carlos Alcaraz, who won 18 points from his 22 visits to the net.

“I tried to play my game, play aggressive with my shots, go to the net, drop shots, my style,” said the Spaniard. “I think I did pretty well, and I’m really happy with my performance.

“I’m feeling great on the court. I’m moving great, not injured or thinking about the ankle [injury] anymore. I think this is the best feeling since last summer.”

Next up for Alcaraz is 11th seed Grigor Dimitrov, who came from a set down to edge past eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz 3-6 6-3 7-6(3).

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev came through in straight sets against Dominik Koepfer. After needing a tie-break to take a back-and-forth first set 7-6(5), the Medvedev ran up a 6-0 scoreline in a one-sided follow-up.

He goes on to play Nicholas Jarry, after the Chilean’s 7-6(3) 6-3 success over Casper Rudd.

Unseeded Fabian Marozsan continued his run as he upset ninth seed Alex de Minaur 6-4 0-6 6-1.