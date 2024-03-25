Andy Murray faces ‘extended’ spell on sidelines with serious ankle injury

Andy Murray is set for an “extended” spell on the sidelines after he suffered a serious ankle injury during his defeat to Tomas Machac at the Miami Open.

Murray lost a marathon encounter to the Czech player by a 5-7 7-5 7-6 (5) score but has seemingly left Florida with long-lasting damage.

During the 10th game of the final set, Murray collapsed to the floor after he hurt his ankle when racing towards the net after he sealed the point which won the game.

A medical time-out was initially called for the three-time major winner, but he picked himself up and continued, only to lose the decider on a tie-breaker.

The 36-year-old, who is set to retire later this year, has now confirmed the severity of his injury with his Anterior Talo-Fubular ligament (ATFL) and Calcaneofibular ligament (CFL) both ruptured.

“Yesterday towards the end of my match in Miami I suffered a full rupture of my ATFL and near full thickness rupture of my CFL,” Murray said on Instagram.

“I will see an ankle specialist when I return home to determine next steps.

“Goes without saying this is a tough one to take and I’ll be out for an extended period.

“But I’ll be back with one hip and no ankle ligaments when the time is right.”