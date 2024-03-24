Heather Knight urges more composure from England after New Zealand collapse

England captain Heather Knight admits her side needed more composure after a staggering collapse handed New Zealand victory in the third T20 in Nelson.

The tourists needed just 29 from 29 balls with eight wickets in hand, seemingly cruising in their pursuit of 156, when Maia Bouchier’s dismissal triggered the loss of six wickets for 25 runs.

Knight’s side needed eight runs from the final over but Suzie Bates only conceded four as the White Ferns cut England’s lead to 2-1 in the five-match series.

“A lot of good stuff and a quite frustrating end,” Knight told TNT Sports.

“We needed to be a bit more smart and show composure at the back end.

“Maia batted outstandingly. She came out with the intent we wanted and showed her class.

“A frustrating one not to finish off but remembering we are an inexperienced group and are missing a few players. Those girls will learn a hell of a lot.”

Bouchier made 71 from just 47 balls, sharing a second-wicket stand of 93 with Tammy Beaumont to put England in control, but when the two departed to leave England 127 for three the wheels came off.

Knight, Amy Jones and Bess Heath all fell quickly, with Hollie Armitage and Charlie Dean also departing in the final over as New Zealand claimed a three-run victory.

Earlier, skipper Sophie Devine made 60 and shared a 99-run partnership with Amelia Kerr (44no) as New Zealand posted 155 for three from their 20 overs.

Armitage made her England debut as a concussion substitute after Sarah Glenn hit her head in the field and had to be replaced.

England hope to have Danni Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone and Nat Sciver-Brunt back and available for Wednesday’s fourth match in Wellington after their participation in the Women’s Premier League.