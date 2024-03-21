Bukayo Saka withdraws from England squad to work on injury rehab with Arsenal

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has withdrawn from the England squad for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form for the Gunners this season as they sit top of the Premier League and prepare for a Champions League quarter-final clash with Bayern Munich.

He will, however, miss the last two England games before Gareth Southgate announces his squad for Euro 2024 in May.

“Bukayo Saka has left the England camp and returned to his club for continued rehabilitation,” the Football Association said in a statement.

“The Arsenal forward reported to St George’s Park with an injury and has been unable to participate in training.

“No further replacements are planned as a 25-man England squad continue their preparation for the forthcoming internationals with Brazil and Belgium.”

Saka had worked indoors on an individual programme at St George’s Park on Wednesday, along with captain Harry Kane, Cole Palmer and Jordan Henderson.