Rob Page dismisses Cardiff boss Erol Bulut’s concern over Aaron Ramsey call-up
The 33-year-old midfielder has not started a game for six months because of knee and calf injuries.
Rob Page has hit back after Cardiff manager Erol Bulut complained over the lack of communication from Wales about including Aaron Ramsey in their Euro 2024 play-off squad.
Wales captain Ramsey has not started a game for six months and had played only 72 minutes in that time when Page named him in his squad for Thursday’s semi-final against Finland.
Bulut was unhappy Wales did not contact Cardiff before recalling Ramsey, saying he had expected to speak to Page or a member of his management team.
Ramsey returned from a calf strain to play 18 minutes at Swansea last Saturday, and the 33-year-old midfielder is expected to be on the bench against Finland.
Asked about Bulut’s comments, Page said: “I don’t know what all the fuss is about to be honest.
“We just want the player fit, both Cardiff and ourselves.
“We are in constant communication. I trust my medical team. I don’t need to have a conversation with the (Cardiff) manager.
“I know their medical team. Their head of medical was my physio when I was manager at Port Vale.
“Their club doctor is our Under-21s’ doctor. There has never been a better relationship.
“If there is a breakdown in communication, it’s between their manager and their medical team.
“For me, it’s worked. I trust my medical team, they have got him fit and he’s in the squad.”