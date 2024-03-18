The sporting weekend in pictures

Amad Diallo scored the last-gasp winner as Manchester United beat rivals Liverpool after extra-time in an FA Cup quarter-final tie for the ages.

United will now face Coventry at Wembley for a place in the final after the Sky Bet Championship side scored two late goals of their own to see of Wolves, while Ireland wrapped up Guinness Six Nations glory with a win over Scotland and Scottie Scheffler made Players Championship history at Sawgrass.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Manchester United’s Amad Diallo, left, celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool at Old Trafford (Dave Thompson/AP)

Liverpool had looked on course for another Wembley trip this season after Harvey Elliott had given Jurgen Klopp’s side the lead in extra-time (Dave Thompson/AP)

Coventry await United under the arch as Haji Wright scored the deciding goal in a 3-2 win at near-neighbours Wolves (Mike Egerton/PA)

Meanwhile it was Scottie Scheffler lifting the trophy as he retained the Players Championship with a fine final round at Sawgrass. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Chelsea’s Lauren James (centre left) celebrates as they maintained their place at the top of the Women’s Super League with a 3-1 win over title rivals Arsenal. (Nigel French/PA)

England captain Harry Kane scored in Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga win over Darmstadt but also appeared to suffer an injury (Michael Probst/AP)

It may have been a low-key weekend of Premier League football but Rodrigo Muniz’s brace secured an eye-catching win for Fulham over Tottenham. (Adam Davy/PA)