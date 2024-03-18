In profile: Dame Laura Kenny’s five Olympic golds

Dame Laura Kenny has announced her retirement from cycling.

The 31-year-old leaves the scene as Britain’s most successful female Olympian, and the most successful female cyclist in Olympic history.

She was also the first British woman to win golds at three consecutive Games after her titles at the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

Here, the PA news agency looks at Kenny’s five Olympic golds.

Team Pursuit – London 2012

Laura Trott’s first taste of Olympic gold came alongside Dani King, left, and Joanna Rowsell in the team pursuit in London (Andrew Milligan/PA)

There was something inevitable about Great Britain’s win in the women’s team pursuit. Including pre-Olympic races and the event itself, in the six times Kenny, then Trott, had joined Joanna Rowsell and Dani King (now Rowe) in riding the event, they broke the world record six times. They lowered the bar to three minutes 15.669 seconds in qualifying, shaved off another second in the first round, and then won gold in a time of 3:14.051.

Omnium – London 2012

Laura Trott doubled up two days later with omnium gold in her home Olympics (John Giles/PA)

A day after the team pursuit, Trott was back on track for the first three events of the omnium. She led after day one, having won both the flying lap and elimination race, but was worried 10th place in the points race would cost her. “I messaged my dad halfway through the omnium saying, ‘I can’t do this, I’ve messed this up’,” she later said. “He is always that person that keeps me calm.” Whatever he said in reply, it worked. Although American Sarah Hammer nosed in front after the individual pursuit and doubled her advantage in the scratch race, Trott won the closing time trial to claim gold.

Team Pursuit – Rio 2016

World records fell again as Laura Trott was part of Britain’s team pursuit winning squad in Rio (David Davies/PA)

The women’s team pursuit was expanded from three riders per team and three kilometres to four riders and four kilometres in Rio, but there was no change at the top of the standings as Trott and Rowsell Shand teamed up with Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker to retain Britain’s title. And there was a familiar pattern too as they broke the world record in all three rounds, eventually winning in a time of four minutes 10.236 seconds.

Omnium – Rio 2016

Laura Trott doubled up again by winning the omnium in dominant fashion (David Davies/PA)

After her tense battle with Hammer in London, Trott left absolutely no doubt about who would win omnium gold in Rio. She was either first or second in the opening five events, and so went into the closing points race with a 24-point cushion over her American rival which would never be threatened. “To do what I did in London and to come here and do it again, honestly I cannot believe it,” she said.

Madison – Tokyo 2020

Laura Kenny (right) and Katie Archibald bossed the Madison in Tokyo as Kenny won her fifth Olympic gold (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Tokyo Olympics were a very different affair for Kenny for many different reasons. She gave birth to son Albie a year after Rio, returning to competition in 2018. But she suffered a string of crashes in the run up to the Games, and had they not been postponed for a year amid the pandemic, it is not clear she would have made it. Britain’s dominance was under threat and they had to settle for silver in the team pursuit. But Kenny and team-mate Katie Archibald had done their homework for the first women’s Madison to be staged at an Olympics and bossed the race, winning the first three sprints and then extending their advantage after the Dutch pair of Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters, reigning world champions, were caught in a crash with 70 laps remaining.