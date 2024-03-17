Max Whitlock wins pommel horse gold at British Gymnastics Championships

Olympic champion Max Whitlock took pommel horse gold at the British Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool on Sunday.

The 31-year-old, who returned to action last year after retaining his Olympic pommel horse title in Tokyo in 2021, won with a score of 15.250 at the M&S Bank Arena.

Whitlock is building up to what would be his fourth Games this summer in Paris, and he said: “It feels good. It feels good to be back.

Whitlock is working his way towards Paris 2024 – what would be his fourth Olympics (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Since after Tokyo it’s been a bit of a roller coaster for me with a year out of the sport, coming back in, and it’s crazy that we’re in the Olympic year now.

“So 2024 has really started…and I’m really pleased with that.”