Roberto De Zerbi targets another European run via Premier League for Brighton

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is targeting qualifying for Europe via the Premier League after his side were knocked out of the Europa League by Roma.

The damage was done for Brighton in last week’s 4-0 defeat in Rome and Danny Welbeck’s stunning solo strike on Thursday night – to hand them a 1-0 second-leg win – was not enough to extend their maiden European campaign as they suffered a 4-1 aggregate defeat.

De Zerbi said: “Today we saw the real Brighton and saw our team play with pride. I am proud because I saw 11 Roberto’s on the pitch.

“I knew my players were capable of responding this way because they are special people and they were hurting like me after losing 4-0 away.

“I believe in my players and I know we can fight to reach another historical target. We have 10 games left in the league and we will fight to qualify for another European competition.”

Brighton were in need of a miracle as no team in Europa League history had ever come back from losing a first leg by four goals away from home to qualify.

Despite the hosts dominating the first half, it was Roma who had the ball in the net after 23 minutes through a spectacular overhead kick from Sardar Azmoun.

Their celebrations were cut short when the goal was harshly chalked off for a high boot, handing Brighton a lifeline.

Welbeck fired the Seagulls in front after 37 minutes, picking up the ball midway inside the Roma half before exchanging passes with Pervis Estupinan and curling the ball into the top corner from 20 yards.

Roma came closing to levelling on the night early in the second half when Italy international Leonardo Spinazzola saw his shot rebound off the angle of post and crossbar.

Ansu Fati had two second-half efforts saved, while defender Jan-Paul Van Hecke also missed the target with two headers as the hosts failed to add to Welbeck’s goal and set up a nervy finish for their visitors.

Roma boss Daniele De Rossi said: “Brighton fought and they tried hard.

“We knew they would start very strongly because they always do and especially tonight, given the scoreline from the first leg.

“We must always be ready to fight, but with a clear mind. We were a bit sloppy at times and suffered a little bit but overall it was a good performance.

“It was more or less the kind of game I was expecting. We should have exploited more situations on the counter.

“We scored a goal that apparently was a legal one that was disallowed so we should have killed off the tie a lot earlier.”