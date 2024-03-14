La Liga to report ‘deplorable’ racist Vinicius Jr chants to legal authorities

La Liga will report the “deplorable racist chants” aimed at Vinicius Junior by Atletico Madrid fans to Spain’s legal authorities.

The Real Madrid forward was again the target for abuse by Atletico fans prior to their Champions League last-16 match against Inter Milan on Wednesday night.

The Brazil forward has called on UEFA, which runs the Champions League, to issue sanctions.

European football’s governing body is understood to be reviewing the official match report before making any decision on disciplinary action, but La Liga has acted already even though the match was not under its jurisdiction.

“La Liga will report the deplorable racist chants against Vinicius Jr before Wednesday’s UCL match between Atletico de Madrid and Inter Milan to the Hate Prosecutor’s Office, regardless of the fact that the match was played in another competition and that the chants took place outside the stadium,” a league statement read.

“La Liga is wholeheartedly committed to making football a hate-free space and will continue to work relentlessly to crack down on racism, homophobia, violence and hatred… whatever the competition.”

Vinicius replied to a post on X, formerly Twitter, about the chanting and wrote: “I hope you have already thought about their punishment @ChampionsLeague @UEFA.

“It’s a sad reality that even happens in games where I’m not present!”