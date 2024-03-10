Brighton back to winning ways as Andrew Omobamidele own goal sinks Forest

Brighton bounced back from European embarrassment at the hands of Roma by scraping a 1-0 Premier League success over relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.

Albion returned to the Amex Stadium with their maiden Europa League adventure in dire straits following Thursday’s 4-0 thrashing in the Italian capital.

But Andrew Omobamidele’s first-half own goal got the Seagulls back to winning ways ahead of Thursday’s last-16 second leg with the Serie A club in Sussex.

An unconvincing victory for Roberto De Zerbi’s side ended a three-match winless run in the top flight to lift them to eighth in the table.

Struggling Forest, who dominated the second half, felt aggrieved that Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder avoided a 67th-minute red card for a lunging challenge on Neco Williams.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men remained just three points above the drop zone after Divock Origi squandered their best opening of a soggy Sunday afternoon outing on the south coast.

De Zerbi made seven changes from the nightmare trip to Stadio Olimpico in search of fresh energy, while Forest’s two alterations included a first appearance since January for striker Chris Wood.

Albion began with intent craved by their Italian head coach and threatened through headed opportunities for Moder and Ansu Fati before edging ahead in the 29th minute.

Pascal Gross’ inswinging free-kick from the left caused indecision inside Forest’s six-yard box and, with the flapping Matz Sels under pressure from Moder, Omobamidele nodded into his own net at the near post.

Backed up by VAR, referee Michael Salisbury dismissed appeals for a foul on Belgian keeper Sels before Forest wasted a golden opening for an instant response.

Morgan Gibbs-White’s perfectly weighted pass sent Origi through on goal but his low effort was repelled by the legs of Seagulls keeper Bart Verbruggen.

The lowly visitors began the second half with renewed purpose during a prolonged nervy period for the home side.

Striker Origi lashed narrowly over from a tight angle, before Murillo thumped a free-kick straight at Verbruggen.

Brighton were struggling to get out of their own half and their cause could easily have become more difficult had Moder not escaped with only a booking for a late challenge on Williams.

Former Albion loanee Wood then forced a fine fingertip save from Verbruggen as the largely one-way traffic continued, with Forest now effectively playing with four in attack following the introductions of Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Substitute Julio Enciso flashed marginally wide from long range in the 87th minute during a rare Brighton break forward.

And the Seagulls successfully survived six minutes of added time to warm up for a seemingly impossible Europa League task by condemning Forest to a sixth defeat in eight league games and a third on the spin.