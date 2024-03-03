Mikel Arteta has ‘no clue’ how many points Arsenal might need to win title

Mikel Arteta is not setting a points total he believes will deliver the Premier League title – but the Arsenal boss has warned the rest of the season may have to be perfect if they are to do so.

The Gunners travel to bottom club Sheffield United on Monday night knowing victory will once again see them close to within two points of Liverpool at the summit.

Reigning champions Manchester City are also locked in the three-way tussle for the title as Arteta aims to bring the Premier League crown back to Arsenal for the first time in 20 years.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring their side’s third goal of the game in the recent 4-1 win over Newcastle (John Walton/PA)

Asked how many points might be required to win the league this season, the Spaniard replied: “You always ask me this question and I never get it right.

“The demands, you might have to win every game. I don’t know. I have no clue.

“There are a lot of games and we are all going to have crazy schedules and this league might be different to last season. Anything under 90 points I think it (winning the league) would be very difficult.

“We have to improve in every aspect, that is all, all managers try to be better in what we do.”

Arsenal were top of the table at this stage last season and led the pack for a total of 248 days before ultimately slipping behind City in the run-in.

“I think we are where we deserve to be,” Arteta said on Arsenal’s current standing.

“We could probably be a little bit better in terms of the points that we have deserved in the league

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been preparing his side for the trip to Sheffield United (John Walton/PA)

“Being (back) in the Champions League is another step – that makes obviously the challenge more difficult and the amount of injuries that we had I think we are going good but we want to do better.

“The target is clear. It’s to be better every day so that when it comes to the weekend, earn the right to win and do everything you possibly can to win the game.

“This is the focus and the way I see them training every day gives me more confidence and more reasons to believe that we have a good chance because they really want it.”