Bournemouth boost survival bid as Burnley’s woes deepen

Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo were on target as Bournemouth ended a seven-match winless run in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory at Burnley.

The Clarets already appear doomed to relegation and, despite dominating possession and chances, they fell to an 11th home defeat from 14 league games at Turf Moor.

Kluivert provided a moment of real quality in the 13th minute to open the scoring, while Burnley had a second-half effort from Josh Cullen ruled out for a foul before Semenyo curled in a late second.

Justin Kluivert puts Bournemouth ahead (Richard Sellers/PA)

That sent the home fans heading for the exits, while Bournemouth are now 11 points clear of the bottom three.

Dominic Solanke gave Bournemouth a boost by defying a knee problem to make the starting line-up while Burnley boss Vincent Kompany made three changes from last weekend’s defeat by Crystal Palace, with Cullen taking over the armband from the suspended Josh Brownhill and Vitinho and Jacob Bruun Larsen also coming in.

Burnley set about their task with energy and enthusiasm and went close in the fourth minute when Wilson Odobert swept a cross from Lorenz Assignon straight at Neto.

Bournemouth were then dealt an early blow when defender Marcos Senesi appeared to sustain a hamstring injury and had to be replaced by Chris Mepham.

Marcos Senesi limps off (Richard Sellers/PA)

But moments later the Cherries were ahead, Burnley’s vulnerability at the back again exposed by a long ball from Lewis Cook that was seized on by Kluivert, who cut inside Dara O’Shea before lashing his shot past James Trafford.

Burnley were bossing possession and much of the play was around the Bournemouth box but too often the end product was missing.

Vitinho and Odobert both sent shots over the bar while at the other end a foul on Solanke just outside the box gave Marcus Tavernier the chance to fire in a free-kick, which was a few inches too high.

Burnley finally got in behind the Bournemouth defence in the 41st minute but Neto came out sharply to deny David Datro Fofana and Larsen’s follow-up was then blocked by Adam Smith with the goal empty.

Injury time saw the hosts go even closer, Neto just managing to claw away a very well-struck Larsen free-kick before Vitinho headed over a Charlie Taylor cross from in front of goal.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto celebrates Antoine Semenyo’s goal (Richard Sellers/PA)

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola sent on Alex Scott for Ryan Christie for the second half and the Cherries nearly doubled their lead in the 56th minute when Kluivert broke free down the left and crossed for Solanke, who was denied by a good save from James Trafford.

Burnley thought they had finally equalised in the 66th minute when Cullen poked in but referee David Coote ruled it out for a foul by Larsen on Smith.

Semenyo twice came close to exploiting gaps in the Burnley defence with shots just past the post, while loud cheers from the home fans greeted the introduction of Manuel Benson.

He could not make an impression, though, and the points were wrapped up in the 88th minute when Semenyo again broke away down the right and this time curled his shot inside the post.