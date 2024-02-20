India batter Virat Kohli announces birth of child on social media

India batter Virat Kohli has announced the birth of his son in a post on social media.

The former captain previously announced he would miss the first two Tests of England’s tour due to personal reasons, before withdrawing from the rest of the series.

Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma wrote on X and Instagram: “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love. We are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika’s little brother into this world.

“We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We kindly request you to respect our privacy at this time.”

England won the first Test but lost the next two and will be aiming to level the series when the fourth Test starts in Ranchi on Friday.