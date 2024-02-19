The sporting weekend in pictures

Champions Manchester City lost ground in the Premier League title race following a 1-1 draw with Chelsea after easy away wins for Liverpool and Arsenal.

England’s cricketers slumped to a 434-run defeat to India in the third Test in Rajkot, while Hideki Matsuyama stormed to victory in the Genesis Invitational after tournament host Tiger Woods withdrew through illness.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling (right) scores against his former side Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)

India’s Ravindra Jadeja (left) is congratulated by team-mates after taking the wicket of England’s Jonny Bairstow on the fourth day of the third Test in Rajkot (Ajit Solanki/AP)

Rangers’ James Tavernier celebrates scoring from the penalty spot during his side’s win at St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Dwain Chambers runs in the 60m heats on day one of the UK Athletics Indoor Championships at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham (Martin Rickett/PA)

A screen displays the record crowd in attendance during the Barclays Women’s Super League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his side’s third goal in a 4-1 win at Brentford (Adam Davy/PA)

Poland’s Iga Swiatek returns to Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina on her way to winning the Qatar Open final in Doha (Hussein Sayed/AP)

American Alex Ferreira competes during the men’s FIS World Cup freeski halfpipe final in Calgary (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard is fouled by Burnley’s Lorenz Assignon, resulting in a penalty during the Premier League match at Turf Moor (Richard Sellers/PA)