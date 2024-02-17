Dwain Chambers keen to advise British athletes on dangers of doping

Dwain Chambers has left the door open to speak to British athletics stars about the dangers of doping.

The sprinter, who failed to reach the 60m final at the UKA Indoor Championships on Saturday, is eager to help.

Chambers, who was banned for two years for a positive drugs test in 2003, clocked 6.89s to reach the semi-final as the slowest qualifier before coming last in his semi Birmingham.

UKA interim head coach Paula Dunn refused to rule out using Chambers as an advisor to the squad and the 45-year-old would like to explore the option.

He said: “I want to be able to contribute in any way I can and I would never turn down the opportunity. It is a case of a conversation that needs to be had as and when the time permits.

“It is nobody else’s responsibility but mine. Yes I was young, but at the same time, I had a decision or choice to make and I chose to look at what other people were doing, and spend very little time looking at what I could improve.

“As a result of that, I chose to follow the crowd and it was costly to me. With the way things are with other people, doubting themselves, I chose to use what I’ve gone through as an example of review yourself first and then make a decision.

“I love inspiring people and I especially like showing that you don’t need to stop when you get to a certain age. You may not be on the global stage but you can still be positive and compete, enjoy and inspire.”

Jeremiah Azu won the British 60m title on Saturday, while Amy Hunt took the women’s crown at the Championships, which double as the trials for next month’s World Indoors in Glasgow.

Jemma Reekie won her 800m heat to make it into Sunday’s final as she looks for a maiden major title in Glasgow next month.

“I’m aiming for that medal in Glasgow and I want the win in Glasgow, it would be the perfect start to the year,” said the Scot, who came fourth in the 800m at the Tokyo Olympics.

“It would be amazing and push me forward to the summer. It’s been a long time coming, I’ve had to wait a while but it would be really special if I could get one at my home track.

“As a junior I’ve always stood on the track to win and I’ve always been happy to say that. I’ve done it as a junior but fallen short as a senior.

“I’m ready for that win now. Patience has taught me a lot, I’m not a patient person, and everything happens for a reason. My time will come.”