Football rumours: Bayern Munich could join Liverpool in pursuit of Xabi Alonso

What the papers say

Bayern Munich are looking likely to join Liverpool in the hunt for Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso as pressure mounts on coach Thomas Tuchel, the Times reports. Alonso is the favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield after he decided he will step down at the end of the season.

The Daily Mail reports that Barcelona have put three Premier League players on their summer transfer wishlist, including Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli, Everton’s Amadou Onana and Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli (Zac Goodwin, PA)

Brighton could face a battle to keep hold of manager Roberto de Zerbi at the end of the season’s, with the Daily Mail saying Manchester United and Liverpool are considering a move for the Italian.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Victor Osimhen: The Napoli striker is the main target for Paris St Germain after Kylian Mbappe told the club he plans to leave at the end of the year, the Athletic reports.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (Adam Davy, PA)

Bukayo Saka: Football Insider says Arsenal have valued their star 22-year-old winger between £150million and £200million.