On This Day in 2019: Aaron Ramsey signs pre-contract agreement with Juventus

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey signed a pre-contract agreement with Juventus on this day in 2019.

It was announced by the Serie A club that Ramsey, then 28, had agreed a four-year deal and would officially join on July 1, the day after his Arsenal contract expired.

Confirmation of the move ended considerable speculation over the future of the Wales international, who turned down a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Juventus had long been the favourites for Ramsey’s signature despite a host of other top European clubs, including Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich, being linked.

In a statement issued on his social media platforms, Ramsey wrote: “I wanted to issue a personal statement for all the Arsenal fans who have been extremely loyal and supportive.

“You welcomed me as a teenager and have been there for me through all the highs and lows I have encountered during my time at the club.

“It is with a heavy heart that I leave after 11 incredible years in north London. Thank you.

“I will continue to give the team 100 per cent and hope to finish the season strongly, before heading on to my next chapter in Turin.”

A statement from the Gunners read: “Everyone at Arsenal Football Club wishes Aaron Ramsey a happy and successful future.

Aaron Ramsey re-joined Cardiff last summer after his contract with Nice was terminated (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

“Aaron’s made a fantastic contribution to our club since joining from Cardiff City in 2008. He has always been a consummate professional and will always have a special place in the hearts and memories of Arsenal fans around the world.”

Following his departure from Arsenal, Ramsey played 70 times for Juventus, winning the Serie A title once.

He was loaned out to Rangers before joining Nice on a free transfer. Ramsey re-joined Cardiff last summer after his contract with Nice was terminated by mutual consent.

Ramsey, now 33, scored three times in his opening six games for the Bluebirds, but has been sidelined since September with a knee injury.