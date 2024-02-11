Nick Taylor takes one-shot lead into Sunday’s play at Phoenix Open

Canadian Nick Taylor is leading the field at the Phoenix Open, one shot ahead of American Sahith Theegala.

Play closed on Saturday night due to darkness at TPC Scottsdale Stadium, with the two only managing to finish six holes of their third round.

The pair battled it out on Saturday, with the Canadian finishing the day at 13 under after Theegala briefly overtook Taylor thanks to a second-round 64.

Theegala then bogeyed his first two holes of the third round but pulled off a birdie on the fourth hole to stay within one stroke of Taylor and the top spot.

Further delays due to frost may be on the cards, which could force play pushed over into Monday.