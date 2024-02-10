Patrick Mahomes admits Tom Brady’s Super Bowl record ‘a long way away’

Patrick Mahomes has Tom Brady in his sights on the eve of his bid to win a third Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is preparing to star in his fourth Super Bowl in six seasons in Sunday’s clash against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Brady’s record seven Super Bowl titles saw him retire from NFL as the game’s undisputed greatest of all time.

But Mahomes, 28, has the chance to move to within four titles of Brady, who retired at the age of 45.

“If you ask me that question (of emulating Brady) in 15 years, I’ll see if I can get close to seven,” said Mahomes in a press conference to preview Sunday’s blockbuster match. “But seven does seem like a long way away.

“I have won only two Super Bowls so there are a couple of other guys in front of me before I even get close to chasing Tom.

“All you can do is try to be your best in every single game, play my best football, and hopefully my best football will be good enough to win this third Super Bowl.

“And then it is about doing it next year, and the year after that, and at the end of my career, hopefully I can say I am close to Tom.”

Tom Brady won the Super Bowl on seven occasions (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mahomes’ Chiefs are out to become the first side to win consecutive NFL titles since Brady’s New England Patriots achieved the feat 19 years ago.

Mahomes continued: “I got close to winning back-to-back championships a couple of years ago and fell short in pretty disappointing fashion.

“I was blessed to get to two Super Bowls very early in my career, and we have had to work hard to get back here.

“So to be back on this stage, have that opportunity, and maximise that moment is important because not a lot of teams have been able to do it in the past.”