Trent Alexander-Arnold hopes to help former academy prospects with new platform

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold hopes his initiative to find jobs for academy prospects who fail to become professional footballers is “the beginning of a wider conversation”.

The 25-year-old, one of the rare few to make the grade, set up The After Academy platform to provide those youngsters who miss out with the tools to succeed in a variety of careers.

Part of that is a jobs board, hosted on the Professional Footballers’ Association’s website, where roles will be exclusively offered to former academy players with the hiring process focusing on demonstrating transferable skills learned at academies rather than traditional qualifications.

“I’m so excited to be able to launch The After Academy platform,” said the England international.

“After months of work with my partners, we’ve been able to create something that not only equips former academy players with the skills they need to succeed in their careers, but also opens the door to their first post-playing job.

“I really believe this platform will make a difference to people’s lives and I hope it’s just the beginning of a wider conversation about how we can better support those players who don’t make it.”

Jobs from the likes of Liverpool, Red Bull, Adidas, Versus, Therabody, N3XT Sports, the PFA, Hugo Boss and Status will be regularly added to the platform.

Maheta Molango, chief executive of the PFA, said: “Trent is a great example of a member using their profile and influence to inspire good in the game.

“We’re proud to be involved and look forward to working closely with The After Academy partners to support young people in the next stages of their careers.”