The sporting weekend in pictures

Arsenal closed to within two points of Liverpool with a 3-1 win over the Premier League leaders at the Emirates Stadium.

Scotland held on for a 27-26 victory over Wales in the Guinness Six Nations as England came from behind to win in Italy, while England’s cricketers face a record run chase to win the second Test against India.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli (left) scores his side’s second goal after a calamitous error from Liverpool’s Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk (John Walton/PA)

Matheus Cunha completes his hat-trick from the penalty spot as Wolves beat Chelsea 4-2 at Stamford Bridge (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho (centre) celebrates with birthday boy Rasmus Hojlund (left) and Kobbie Mainoo after scoring his side’s second goal in their 3-0 win over West Ham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Rio Dyer scores Wales’s second try of the game during their Guinness Six Nations match against Scotland in Cardiff, but the visitors held off their fightback (Joe Giddens/PA)

India’s wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat collects a throw at the stamps as England’s Zak Crawley watches on during the third day of the second Test in Visakhapatnam (Manish Swarup/AP)

England’s Alex Mitchell scores his side’s second try during their Guinness Six Nations victory in Italy (Adam Davy/PA)

West Ham’s Hawa Cissoko (left) and Arsenal’s Alessia Russo battle for the ball during the Barclays Women’s Super League match at the Chigwell Construction Stadium, London (Nigel French/PA)

Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane (centre) was on target again in his side’s 3-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach (Angelika Warmuth/dpa via AP)

Dan Azeez (left) appears to slip and fall to the floor in his WBA light-heavyweight final eliminator defeat against Joshua Buatsi (Zac Goodwin/PA)