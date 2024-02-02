Sheffield United sack women’s boss Jonathan Morgan

Sheffield United have sacked women’s head coach Jonathan Morgan after deeming his position “no longer tenable” due to “new information” about his conduct prior to joining the Blades.

Morgan’s former representatives, who have now severed ties with him, claimed in a statement that they had “learnt new information regarding Jonathan Morgan and a relationship with a player under his charge”.

Morgan was in charge of Leicester’s women’s first team from 2014-2021 before moving to Burnley and was appointed by Sheffield United in February 2023.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Sheffield United can confirm that head coach of Sheffield United women’s team, Jonathan Morgan, has departed the club.

“Due to new information that has come to light within the last few days with regards to Mr Morgan’s conduct before arriving at Bramall Lane, the club has reached the conclusion that Mr Morgan’s position is no longer tenable and his employment with the club has been terminated.

“Luke Turner has agreed to take the role of interim head coach for the foreseeable future, including Sunday’s Women’s Championship fixture at Durham Women.”

The PA news agency has contacted Sheffield United for comment.

A statement from Morgan’s former representatives, Tongue Tied Management, read: “In the last 24 hours we have learnt new information regarding Jonathan Morgan and a relationship with a player under his charge.

“We will no longer be working with him in any capacity and the termination of our relationship is with immediate effect.

“The termination of this contract is a critical measure in preserving the integrity of our agency.

“We are absolute in our view that safeguarding standards and processes should apply to all athletes be they male or female. At Tongue Tied Management we are committed to maintaining an environment of respect, integrity, trust and accountability within the sports industry.”

Morgan’s dismissal is not related to the Football Association investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of former Sheffield United player Maddy Cusack, which remains ongoing.

Morgan is a member of the League Managers’ Association, which has been approached for comment.