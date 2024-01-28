Matthieu Pavon becomes France’s first PGA Tour winner since 1907

France’s Matthieu Pavon has claimed victory at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, becoming the first French player to win on the PGA Tour since Arnaud Massy in 1907.

Pavon hit the winning putting a birdie with an eight-foot putt on the final hole to secure the one-shot win, celebrating the moment with his arms raised and a hug to his caddie Mark Sherwood.

The 31-year-old PGA Tour rookie was playing in his 11th PGA Tour event and said after the day’s play that he hopes the win inspires people.

“I still can’t believe it,” Pavon said.

“It is big for our country. I hope it will inspire a lot of people, because coming from an amateur player which is 800 in the world to a PGA Tour winner is pretty big.”

Pavon hit three under par on the final day, edging out Denmarks Nicolai Hojgaard who finished one stroke behind in second place.

German Stephan Jaeger and Americans Nate Lashley and Jake Knapp finished tied in third place.