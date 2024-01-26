On this day in 2008: Australia great Adam Gilchrist announces retirement

Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist announced his retirement from international cricket on this day in 2008.

The 36-year-old revealed he would end his Test career after their clash with India in Adelaide and his one-day international career following the next month’s triangular series against India and Sri Lanka.

Gilchrist had become the record holder for most Test dismissals by a wicketkeeper when he claimed his 414th victim the day before to move past South Africa’s Mark Boucher.

Adam Gilchrist hit 17 Test centuries (Gareth Copley/PA)

He scored 17 centuries in a 96-Test career and helped Australia’s one-day side win three successive World Cups.

Gilchrist said in a statement: “It is with great pride and happiness that I make the decision to retire from Test and one-day cricket.

“I’ve come to this decision after much thought and discussion with those most important to me.

Gilchrist snares England’s Michael Atherton at Trent Bridge (Gareth Copley/PA)

“My family and I have been fortunate to have had an amazing journey full of rich experiences throughout my career and are sincerely grateful to all who have helped make this stage of our lives so fulfilling.

“I am now ready and excited to move into the next phase of my life which will of paramount importance include much more time with (wife) Mel, (and children) Harrison, Annie and Archie.”

Gilchrist contributed just 14 of Australia’s first-innings total of 563 as his final Test match ended in a draw.