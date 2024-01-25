Steve Cotterill appointed Forest Green manager

Steve Cotterill has been appointed Forest Green’s new manager, tasked with trying to preserve their Football League status following Troy Deeney’s turbulent six-game spell.

Deeney was sacked last week having been in the role for just 29 days, during which time he apologised for an astonishing public outburst towards his players after a defeat at home to Harrogate.

He collected just three points from an available 18 in his first managerial job to leave Rovers rooted to the bottom of Sky Bet League Two and searching for their fifth permanent boss in less than a year.

Troy Deeney’s first spell in management with Forest Green ended after six matches (Tim Markland/PA)

Chairman Dale Vince has turned to the more experienced Cotterill, who counts Cheltenham, Stoke, Burnley, Notts County, Portsmouth, Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Birmingham as his former clubs.

He has been out of work since leaving Shrewsbury last June after a two-and-a-half-year stint at the League One club and takes over a Forest Green side who are six points adrift of safety.

Cotterill will take charge of training on Thursday and is expected to be in the dugout for the visit of Accrington this weekend.

Vince said: “I’m delighted to welcome Steve Cotterill to FGR. His record speaks for itself with 25 years of experience in all leagues of the EFL, spanning nearly 900 games.

“Steve knows what it takes and shares our determination to avoid relegation this season. Then build our way back up to League One and looking upward again. I’m sure our fans will welcome this appointment.”