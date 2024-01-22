Express & Star
Close

The sporting weekend in pictures

Arsenal enjoyed an emphatic victory.

Published

Arsenal earned a crushing 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace to keep the pressure on in the title race, while Ivan Toney made his return to Premier League action.

The Women’s Super League returned after the winter break, while Rory McIlroy completed the best weekend comeback of his career to win a record fourth Dubai Desert Classic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Brentford v Nottingham Forest – Premier League – Gtech Community Stadium
Ivan Toney scored on his return to action following his gambling ban (John Walton/PA)
Emirates Hero Dubai Desert Classic Golf
Rory McIlroy won a record fourth Dubai Desert Classic (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
Sheffield United v West Ham United – Premier League – Bramall Lane
Oli McBurnie scored a stoppage-time penalty to earn a 2-2 draw with West Ham(Nick Potts/PA)
Bournemouth v Liverpool – Premier League – Vitality Stadium
Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez both scored twice in Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Luke Littler handout photo
Luke Littler won the Bahrain Masters (BIC via PA Wire)
Chelsea v Manchester United – Barclays Women’s Super League – Stamford Bridge
Lauren James hit a hat-trick in Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Manchester United in the Women’s Super League (Bradley Collyer/PA)
APTOPIX Spain Soccer La Liga
Jude Bellingham scored and assisted in Real Madrid’s comeback win over Almeria (Bernat Armangue/AP)
Natasha Jonas v Mikaela Mayer – M&S Bank Arena
Natasha Jonas earned a split decision victory over Mikaela Mayer (Peter Byrne/PA)
Saracens v Lyon – Investec Champions Cup – StoneX Stadium
Maro Itoje scored two tries as Saracens beat Lyon 39-24 (Adam Davy/PA)
APTOPIX Australian Open Tennis
Novak Djokovic cruised into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open with a 6-0 6-0 6-3 win over Adrian Mannarino (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Australian Open Tennis
Linda Noskova dumped Iga Swiatek out of the Australian Open (Louise Delmotte/AP)
Celtic v Buckie Thistle – Scottish Cup – Fourth Round – Celtic Park
Celtic beat Highland League side Buckie Thistle 5-0 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular