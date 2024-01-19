Ivan Perisic’s time at Tottenham ends after joining Hajduk Split on loan

Tottenham have allowed injured winger Ivan Perisic to join Hajduk Split on loan for the rest of the season, which will bring his time at the club to an end.

Perisic sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage in September after appearing in Spurs’ first six matches of the new campaign under Ange Postecoglou.

The significant knee injury raised doubts over the prospect of Perisic featuring again for Tottenham with his deal set to expire this summer and an agreement has now been reached for the Croatia international to sign for Hajduk on loan.

Perisic progressed through Hajduk’s academy after being raised in Split, but never made an appearance for his boyhood club before he moved Sochaux in 2006 and spells with Club Brugge, Borussia Dortmund, Wolfsburg, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and subsequently Spurs followed.

The 34-year-old always stated it was his desire to finish his career with Hadjuk and even if he cannot return to fitness during his loan spell this season, he is expected to sign permanently with the Croatian club in the summer.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have opened talks with Club Brugge over the signing of attacker Antonio Nusa, the PA news agency understands.

Spurs have held a long-standing interest in the 18-year-old and have moved to secure the services of the highly-rated Norway international this month.

The potential recruitment of Nusa would be Tottenham’s third addition of the January transfer window, but he would return to Club Brugge on loan for the remainder of the campaign, PA understands.

Nusa has built up a strong reputation since he made his Norwegian top-flight debut at the age of 16 in 2021 while at Stabaek.

He moved to Club Brugge later that year and hit the headlines when he scored on his Champions League debut against Porto.

Tottenham have continued to keep tabs on Nusa, who marked his full Norway debut in September with a goal against Jordan.

Postecoglou has already secured the signings of Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner this month.

Spurs have also been busy with outgoings with Djed Spence, Japhet Tanganga, Ash Phillips, Sergio Reguilon and Alfie Devine all finding new clubs for the second half of the season, while long-serving players Hugo Lloris and Eric Dier have departed.

Tottenham will listen to offers for Ryan Sessegnon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bryan Gil, but young duo Alfie Dorrington and Jamie Donley are set to remain part of Postecoglou’s first-team squad despite numerous loan interest.