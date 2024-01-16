Sky is limit – Radu Dragusin excited about Spurs prospects after spurning Bayern

Tottenham new boy Radu Dragusin believes “the sky is the limit” after turning down Bayern Munich to join Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Having completed the loan signing of Germany forward Timo Werner last week, the north London club won the race to sign the Romania defender from under the noses of the Bundesliga giants.

Dragusin signed a six-and-a-half-year deal at Spurs after rejecting Bayern’s advances in a move that could eventually see Genoa receive up to £25million.

Asked if it was correct he had spurned Bayern, the 21-year-old said: “Yes, that is right.

“I chose Tottenham because I felt it was the right step for me and I had a really good conversation with the coach.

“I saw that they wanted me from a long time ago, like one month before the transfer window, so I thought this is the right choice for me.

“I really believe in this team and that it is a good environment for me to continue my career and to progress in this incredible stadium and team-mates.”

Dragusin said it was an “incredible feeling” to make his debut as a substitute in Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw at Manchester United and believes exciting things are happening at Spurs.

“My dream was to play in the Premier League, so that was part of it,” he said of the decision to join Tottenham.

“I think the team here, the guys here, are on a good trajectory. I felt joining them can help me a lot.

“The sky is the limit. We hope we will be as high as possible in the league and we can then see from there.”

Radu Dragusin speaks to fellow centre-back Micky Van de Ven at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Dragusin says he likes “the physicality, intensity, speed and aggression” of the Premier League and is proud to be the fourth Romanian to represent Spurs.

He knows there is competition at centre-back from the likes of Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven but reckons that “can make each other progress and grow”.

There is certainly no chance of Dragusin being overawed by the challenge, having earned his big-money move to Tottenham after taking a step back by leaving Juventus.

The defender moved to Turin aged 16 and went on to make four first-team appearances, before being farmed out to Sampdoria, Salernitana and then Genoa in Serie B.

The latter turned their loan into a permanent move as they were promoted last season, before the Rossoblu sold him to Spurs last week.

“I have believed in myself since the beginning and I wanted to play football,” Dragusin said.

“I understand there are a lot of sacrifices to be made and a lot of days I will be on my own training, developing, but this is my dream and I won’t stop until I reach the highest level possible in my career.”