Sean Dyche: Everton focused on appeal amid threat of further sanction

Sean Dyche says Everton remain focused on their appeal against the points deduction they were given in November after it emerged they could be hit with another sanction.

The Premier League on Monday said Everton and Nottingham Forest had confirmed that they had breached profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) for the assessment period up to and including the 2022-23 season, with separate commissions set to determine sanctions.

Everton are already appealing against a 10-point penalty imposed two months ago relating to a PSR breach in the period ending in 2021-22.

Asked at a press conference ahead of Wednesday’s FA Cup third-round replay against Crystal Palace how concerned he was about the prospect of another points deduction, Toffees boss Dyche said: “Because of the first situation, I think we’re all wondering.

“I don’t know what the outcome is going to be. The appeal is the first thing, our focus remains on the appeal from the last part of it, and see where that takes us. I think that’s all we can do.”