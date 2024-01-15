On this day in 2018: Simone Biles reveals sexual abuse torment

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles said she was sexually abused by Team USA’s former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, on this day in 2018.

Nassar was already serving 60 years in prison for having child sex abuse images on his computer and awaiting sentence after admitting assaulting female gymnasts.

Biles, who won team, all-around, vault and floor exercise gold medals at Rio 2016, said she was “one of the many survivors”.

“Most of you know me as a happy, giggly, and energetic girl,” the then 20-year-old wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

“But lately… I’ve felt a bit broken and the more I try to shut off the voice in my head the louder it screams.

“I am not afraid to tell my story anymore. I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar.”

Three former US Olympians – Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney – had already accused Nassar of sexual abuse.

Simone Biles won four golds at Rio 2016 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Nassar, who was aged 54 in January 2018, was involved with America’s world-beating gymnastics programme from the 1980s until July 2015, when the sport’s national governing body sacked him.

At the time of Biles’ statement, more than 130 women had filed civil lawsuits against him alleging abuse.

Nassar was later sentenced to between 40 and 175 years in prison for abusing athletes in his care after testimony from nearly 160 of his victims.

Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in history, went on to win bronze in the balance beam and silver in the team competition at Tokyo 2020 but withdrew from five of her six finals in Japan to focus on her mental health.