Australian Open day two: Andy Murray and Naomi Osaka suffer early exits

Andy Murray admitted he may well have played his last Australian Open match after a tame defeat by Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the first round.

The former world number one was beaten 6-4 6-2 6-2 by the 30th seed and was left mulling over his future in the sport.

Naomi Osaka’s grand slam comeback lasted only one match, the two-time champion beaten by an impressive Caroline Garcia, while Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova is also out.

Picture of the day

Andy Murray waves goodbye to the Melbourne crowd, possibly for good (Andy Wong/AP)

Quote of the day

Shot of the day

Next gen

There will be a familiar name in the boys’ singles at Melbourne Park. Fifteen-year-old Cruz Hewitt, son of former world number one Lleyton, has been awarded a wild card.

Drinking it all in

The Australian Open is known for its innovations, which this year include a bar overlooking Court Six.

Dubbed the ‘party court’, it is likely to meet with mixed reviews from players.

France’s Arthur Rinderknech said it was like “playing in a nightclub” after his five-set loss to Pavel Kotov.

Fan friction

Novak Djokovic found the movement of fans distracting (Andy Wong/AP)

Another change is the decision to let fans into stadiums at the end of each game rather than only at changes of ends.

Novak Djokovic was left in two minds after being distracted during his win over Dino Prizmic, while learning of the new rule bizarrely led Australian Jordan Thompson to decry the event as the “wokest tournament ever”.

Fallen seeds

Women: Marketa Vondrousova (7), Ekaterina Alexandrova (17), Donna Vekic (21), Anastasia Potapova (23), Anhelina Kalinina (24), Marie Bouzkova (31)

Men: Nicolas Jarry (18)

Who’s up next?

Emma Raducanu makes her grand slam return against American Shelby Rogers on Tuesday evening.

The remaining four British players in the singles draws – 19th seed Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jack Draper and Katie Boulter – also begin their campaigns.

Iga Swiatek plays former champion Sofia Kenin in the first match on Rod Laver Arena while Carlos Alcaraz takes on veteran Richard Gasquet in the night session.