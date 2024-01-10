MP calls for alternative to Colin Graves returning to Yorkshire as chair

The local MP for Headingley has called on those with the financial means to provide Yorkshire with an alternative option to approving the return of Colin Graves as chair.

The board of the financially stricken club are understood to be considering an offer of investment from a consortium led by former chairman Graves, with other options – including a mooted deal with former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley – having failed to materialise.

It has been reported that if the Graves consortium’s offer was approved, an immediate loan of £1million would be forthcoming, followed quickly by new investment worth a further £4m.

An offer from a consortium led by Colin Graves is under consideration by the Yorkshire board (Mike Egerton/PA)

Graves’ return would be controversial, given the racism scandal which has engulfed Yorkshire in recent years, an episode which partially took place during Graves’ first stint in charge between 2012 and 2015.

Alex Sobel, the Labour MP for Leeds North West constituency which includes the club’s Headingley home, warned the Graves consortium he would oppose any move to make the club a private limited company which would remove members’ voting rights, and called on those with the means to assist him in achieving the goal of keeping Yorkshire as a members’ club.

“Yorkshire Cricket belonging to the members of the club and their ownership of the historic Yorkshire Cricket Club is at the heart of our county,” he told the PA news agency.

“I will oppose any attempt to take Yorkshire away from members and make it a private entity as it will be done for profit and weaken accountability and long-term viability.

“I call on anyone who wants to see the club stay with the members and safeguard the progress it has made who has means to help safeguard the club to come forward. I will work with anyone who has the same goals as me to save Yorkshire Cricket.”