Timo Werner back in Premier League as Tottenham seal loan deal

Tottenham have completed their first signing of the January transfer window with the loan addition of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.

Former Chelsea attacker Werner arrives on a six-month deal, which includes the option to make the transfer permanent in the summer.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou gave the green light to sign the 27-year-old with captain Son Heung-min set to miss the next month while at the Asian Cup with South Korea.

Werner returns to the Premier League with unfinished business after he endured a mixed spell at Chelsea, scoring 23 times in 89 appearances after a £54million move.

The Germany international did play a role in the Blues’ Champions League success in 2021 and will aim to rediscover his best form in London.

Werner left Chelsea two years ago to return to his former club Leipzig in a £25m switch and while he scored 16 times last season, opportunities have been limited under manager Marco Rose this term with only four starts in all competitions.

He is in line to make his Tottenham debut in this weekend’s away fixture at Manchester United and could extend his stay in N17 if the temporary switch proves to be a success.

An option to make the transfer permanent for a fee between 15million and £20m euros has been included in the deal.

While Werner boasts an inconsistent record over the past few seasons, his versatility will provide greater options in attack for Postecoglou with the ex-Stuttgart forward able to play in a central role or on either wing.

Tottenham are also chasing the signature of Genoa’s Radu Dragusin.

Spurs stepped up talks with the Serie A club last week but face competition from Bayern Munich in their efforts to conclude a deal for the Romania centre-back before Sunday’s trip to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Djed Spence could head in the other direction after being offered to Genoa on a six-month loan, PA understands.