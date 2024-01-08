Tony Mowbray named Wayne Rooney’s successor as Birmingham manager

Tony Mowbray has been announced as Birmingham’s new manager to replace Wayne Rooney.

The former Sunderland and West Brom boss has penned a two-and-half-year deal at St Andrew’s.

He becomes Blues’ third manager of the season after John Eustace and Rooney.

Mowbray said: “I am excited to be joining Birmingham at this time. I can’t wait to get back on the training pitch and start working with this talented group of players.

“My focus is on building their confidence, delivering results, and giving Blues’ fans a team they can be excited by and proud of.

“I know from personal experience how passionate Bluenoses are, home and away, and I’m looking forward to having their full support for the team starting on Saturday at home to Swansea.

“Tom Wagner (chairman) and Garry Cook (chief executive) have outlined the ambition for the club. I can’t wait to get started and play my role in helping to make it a reality.”

Mowbray was sacked as Sunderland boss in December, after 15 months in charge, despite guiding them to the play-offs last season.

Former England captain Rooney was axed by Birmingham after just 83 days in charge, having replaced Eustace in October.

Wayne Rooney lasted just 15 games as Blues boss (Danny Lawson/PA)

He managed just two wins in 15 games as Birmingham slipped from sixth in the Championship to 20th.

“Football is a results business – and I recognise they have not been at the level I wanted them to be,” said Rooney in a statement.

“However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed.

“Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback. I have been involved in professional football, as either a player or manager, since I was 16.

“Now, I plan to take some time with my family as I prepare for the next opportunity in my journey as a manager.”