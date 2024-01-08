The sporting weekend in pictures
Some of the best action in images.
Published
Liverpool scored two late goals to beat Arsenal 2-0 in the FA Cup third round and Newcastle claimed north east bragging rights when they won against rivals Sunderland 3-0.
Coco Gauff beat Elina Svitolina in the Auckland Classic final to retain her title and Patrick Bamford scored a memorable strike, helping Leeds to a 3-0 victory over Peterborough.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.