England World Cup captain Millie Bright ‘gobsmacked’ by OBE in New Year Honours

England’s World Cup captain Millie Bright said she was “gobsmacked” to learn she was being made an OBE in the New Year Honours List, and was initially worried that the letter confirming the accolade was a parking fine.

Bright leads a trio of Lionesses to be recognised after the team’s march to the World Cup final in August, with goalkeeper Mary Earps and forward Lauren Hemp being made MBEs.

The 30-year-old Chelsea defender, who got engaged to her partner Levi Crew on Christmas Day while on holiday in Mauritius, was elated to receive the OBE but feared the worst to begin with.

Asked for her reaction to the news, she told PA: “Gobsmacked. It’s something you never imagined, something that never crossed my mind.

“Levi opened the letter for me because I was at training. He saw what it was straight away and he was like ‘oh my God, I’ve got to tell her’. So he sent me a message saying ‘you’ve got a letter, it’s really important’.

“I thought ‘oh God, what have I done? Am I in trouble again? It’s probably a parking fine or something like that.

“It’s something that you treasure forever and you can tell your kids and grandkids (about). It’s something to be proud of.

Bright, far right, pictured with Hemp, second left and Earps, third left, after the World Cup final in Sydney. Rachel Daly is on the far left (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“Everyone in my family sacrificed so much for me to be where I am. So whenever I win anything, or get awarded something, it really is for more than just me. That’s why I love playing in a team sport, because without everyone else you wouldn’t be the person or the player you are.”

Bright, from Killamarsh in north Derbyshire, admitted 2023 had featured a lot of ups and downs.

A knee injury suffered in March threatened to rule her out of the World Cup and meant she missed the run-in as her club won a fourth successive Women’s Super League title.

Ultimately she recovered and skippered the Lionesses in the absence of Euro 2022 captain Leah Williamson, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

“It was 50-50 making the World Cup,” she said.

“You never know how rehab is going to go, you never know how your injury is going to react. I actually had a really hard rehab – I couldn’t get rid of the swelling, the knee was taking so long to recover and to be able to stay in that mindset that I was going to make it was really hard.

“Then obviously after (the World Cup) coming back into the league, the knee flaring up again and having to take time out again. Everything comes at a price and I’d do it all again – I’d rush back for another World Cup if I needed to and pay the price later.

“Overall the year has been incredible – winning trophies, leading the girls out in a World Cup final. There are moments that come once in a lifetime and you never know when you’re going to get the next moment. That’s the thing with football, nothing’s granted, but that’s part of the chase. Hopefully 2024 brings the same, if not better.”

Bright’s England team-mate Hemp came within inches of being the hero in the final against Spain, hitting the crossbar in a match England lost 1-0.

The Manchester City star, who scored a vital equaliser in first-half injury time in the quarter-final against Colombia, said she felt “very privileged and honoured” by the MBE.

Hemp celebrates scoring against Colombia at the World Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“It’s a huge achievement not only for me, but my family and everyone who loves our beautiful game. It’s been an incredible few years,” she said in a statement.

“I’d like to dedicate my MBE to everyone that has supported me in my career so far, and everyone behind the scenes for continuing to push boundaries to get women’s football to where it is today.”

Earps enjoyed a stellar year too, saving a penalty in the final to keep England in the game and helping her club Manchester United finish second in the WSL.

She also earned plaudits for calling out sportswear manufacturer Nike over its failure to produce England goalkeeper replica kits, and earlier this month won the public vote to be named the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year.