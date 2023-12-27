Manchester City move back into the top four with victory at Everton

Manchester City came from behind to beat Everton 3-1 and close the gap on the Premier League leaders.

Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez – from the spot – and Bernardo Silva scored in the second half as City hit back.

Jack Harrison gave Everton, a point above the relegation zone, a first-half lead when he converted Dwight McNeil’s low cross.

Victory moved Pep Guardiola’s side, crowned Club World Cup champions this month, into fourth and five points behind leaders Liverpool, with a game in hand.

Noni Madueke’s late penalty gave mid-table Chelsea a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Mykhailo Mudryk netted from close range from Malo Gusto’s cutback but Michael Olise levelled just before the break when he controlled Jordan Ayew’s pass to fire in.

Nicolas Jackson had a goal ruled out by VAR for offside in the second half but Chelsea won it with three minutes left.

Referee Michael Salisbury awarded a penalty after going to the monitor following Eberechi Eze’s challenge on Madueke and he scored from the spot.

The victory stopped Wolves leapfrogging Chelsea after an impressive 4-1 win at Brentford.

A sensational cross by Pablo Sarabia was headed in by Mario Lemina to give Wolves, who sit 11th, a 13th-minute opener.

Just 83 seconds later Wolves doubled their lead when, straight from kick-off, a short pass from Nathan Collins saw Hwang Hee-chan steal in ahead of Mark Flekken to net his ninth Premier League goal of the season.

But Brentford – who suffered a sixth defeat in seven games – pulled a goal back just two minutes later when Yoane Wissa fired in from Neal Maupay’s pass.

Hwang made it 3-1 after 28 minutes when more sloppy play from Brentford allowed the striker to latch onto Toti Gomes’ header, brilliantly lift the ball past Ethan Pinnock, and fire in a second.

Hwang was forced off with a back problem in first-half stoppage time but Wolves made light work of his absence.

Matheus Cunha was close to adding a fourth when he hit a post with 15 minutes left before he teed up Jean-Ricner Bellegarde to wrap up victory following another Collins mistake against his former club.