Luton stage late comeback to claim important victory at Sheffield United

Carlton Morris climbed off the bench to create two own goals in four minutes for Luton as they beat Sheffield United 3-2 in a crucial Premier League basement battle.

The Blades were on course for an important victory as goals from Oli McBurnie and Anel Ahmedhodzic overturned Alfie Doughty’s first-half opener for the Hatters.

But substitute Morris was the orchestrator as Jack Robinson and Anis Slimane put through their own net to give Luton back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time.

The match was also notable for being the first Premier League match to be officiated by a black referee for 15 years as Sam Allison took the whistle and he mainly stayed away from controversy, apart from a contentious decision to award a corner in the build-up to Robinson’s own goal.

Luton were not complaining as the festive season which began with a win over Newcastle on Saturday added another vital three points and they will believe survival is a real possibility going into the second half of the campaign.

It looks like the Blades will need a miracle to get themselves out of the bottom three as they have just nine points at the halfway mark and this could be a damaging loss.

The Hatters took the lead in the 17th minute, though Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham will not want to see it again.

Doughty received the ball on the right wing, breezed by Gus Hamer on his way into the area before firing a low shot, which should have been a routine save for Foderingham at the near post, but the ball squirmed through his legs and into the back of the net.

The hosts tried to respond, with Hamer’s 20-yard free-kick palmed away by Thomas Kaminski while James McAtee whipped an effort just wide after a jinking run.

They kept the pressure up before the break and Andre Brooks was denied a certain goal by Elijah Adebayo’s block before Auston Trusty headed the resulting corner against the crossbar.

Half-time provided little respite for Luton as the Blades were straight back on to the attack, with Teden Mengi slicing George Baldock’s cross just over his own crossbar while Albert Lokonga produced a goal-saving block to deny Max Lowe.

The deserved leveller came just after the hour-mark as McBurnie raised the roof.

It was down to the good work of McAtee, who surged into the area after Cameron Archer’s chest down and recovered well from a tackle to slide the ball to McBurnie while still on the floor.

The Blades striker did the rest, converting from close range.

The hosts sensed blood and they turned the match around eight minutes later as Ahmedhodzic converted from close range after a goalmouth scramble.

Luton responded well and levelled things up in the 77th minute.

United could not clear a hotly-disputed corner and Morris swung the ball back in, which Robinson could only flick into his own net.

Four minutes later Morris jinked into the area and his cross was diverted into the corner by an unlucky Slimane, with Luton seeing it out for a huge victory.